WWE's Lyra Valkyria: Hold Onto NXT Title For History At Halloween Havoc, Becky Lynch

Last night on "WWE NXT," Lyra Valkyria defeated Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match to become the next challenger for the "NXT" Women's Championship. She will now challenge Becky Lynch for the gold on the first night of the "NXT" Halloween Havoc special on October 24. Following her victory, Valkyria sent a message to the reigning champion on social media.

"Better keep hold of that title till Halloween Havoc @BeckyLynchWWE cause I know you love making history... [Irish flag] vs [Irish flag] for the NXT Women's Championship," Valkyria wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Tá mé réidh ['I am ready' in English]."

Valkyria indicated that she would like to challenge Lynch for the "NXT" Women's Championship during an in-ring segment on last night's "NXT" broadcast. Lynch responded by saying that Valkyria was ready; however, the pair were interrupted by "WWE Raw's" Hartwell, who said she was back for the title she never lost. Then, Perez headed out and made it clear that she was going to take back the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc. The segment ended with Lynch ordering all three wrestlers to battle it out in a triple threat match to determine her next challenger.

Valkyria's most recent televised shot at the title came in May at the "NXT" Battleground 2023 premium live event. That night, Valkyria was defeated by Tiffany Stratton for the vacant belt in the final of the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament. Hartwell had voluntarily relinquished the title after being drafted to WWE's main roster.