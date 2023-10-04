Lyra Valkyria Wins Right To Challenge For Women's Title At Halloween Havoc On WWE NXT

Lyra Valkyria has secured herself a shot at the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship.

After Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Tiffany Stratton at "NXT" No Mercy, various members of the women's locker room wasted little time to try positioning themselves as the next challengers to the "NXT" Women's Championship. Of the three to present their cases to Lynch at the start of Tuesday's "NXT" episode, two served as former holders of the title – that being Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell. The third potential challenger was Lyra Valkyria, who recently rushed to the aid of Lynch when she was ambushed by Stratton and Kiana James. Rather than continuing to talk in the ring, Lynch assembled a triple-threat match, which would guarantee the winner a future shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship.

During the subsequent number one contenders match, Perez appeared to be closing in on victory after laying out Hartwell with Pop Rox. Unfortunately for Perez, Kiana James emerged at ringside, pulling her out of the ring. With Perez now neutralized, Valkyria ascended to the top rope and nailed Hartwell with a splash to gain the pinfall.

Upon her victory, Valkyria initiated a staredown with Lynch, until Tegan Nox arrived, reminding them that "The Man" will have to defend her title against Nox on the next week's episode of "WWE Raw" first. Whoever wins that title match will then defend the "NXT" Women's Championship against Valkyria at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 24.