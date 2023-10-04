WWE's Ilja Dragunov Shows Off NXT Championship In Signature Style

New "WWE NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov showed off his freshly-won prize in his signature style on social media after capturing the belt from Carmelo Hayes in the No Mercy main event last weekend. A freshly-shaven, sharply-dressed Dragunov posted a photo to X (formerly Twitter) this morning, sporting a grey suit with the title strap draped over his shoulder.

In a brief backstage segment on "NXT" last night, Dragunov was seen getting the side plates of the belt changed to something more fitting him after his victory. Dragunov also appeared in front of the crowd with the belt on Tuesday to "You deserve it" chants. The new champion commended the efforts of his opponent Hayes in their title bout. In fact, Dragunov shook Hayes' hand in a sign of respect after being awarded the "NXT" Championship belt.

But after an in-ring segment where Dragunov congratulated Trick Williams on winning the North American Championship win at No Mercy, the two were confronted by Hayes. Dragunov told Hayes that he would be willing to give Hayes a rematch when he is ready — and after Hayes and Williams work through their own issues. In the meantime, Dragonuv will wait for the first challenger for his title to emerge with no other clear contenders just yet announcing their intent to come after the "NXT" Championship.