Will Ospreay Signs For Major Match At Upcoming Impact Wrestling Event

Impact Wrestling has announced that Will Ospreay will battle Josh Alexander at the Bound For Glory 2023 Fallout show on October 22. Notably, if Alexander defeats Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship at the Bound for Glory 2023 pay-per-view on October 21, then the Alexander-Ospreay bout will become a world title match.

Ospreay returns to Impact for the first time since 2016 during Bound for Glory 2023 weekend in Cicero, Illinois. In addition to facing Alexander, he is also set to face Mike Bailey in singles action at Impact's biggest pay-per-view event of the year.

The current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion's last televised appearance for the promotion was on the March 8, 2016, episode of "Impact," where he participated in a King of the Mountain match for the defunct TNA King of the Mountain Championship, which was held at the time by Eric Young.

The Bound for Glory 2023 pay-per-view card will also see Chris Sabin defend the Impact X Division Championship against KENTA, Trinity (formerly known as Naomi in WWE) put the Impact Knockouts World Championship on the line against Mickie James, and a 20-person Call Your Shot gauntlet match, with the winner receiving a trophy and a contract for a title shot at any time within the next 12 months. Wrestlers such as Jordynne Grace, Dirty Dango, KiLynn King, and Bully Ray are confirmed to participate in that over-the-top-rope bout.