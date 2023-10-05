Jeff Jarrett Points To TNA Duo As Beginning Of Serious Women's Wrestling

Kurt Angle recently said that the TNA Knockouts division was at the forefront of the women's revolution in pro wrestling. During an appearance on his "My World" podcast, current AEW on-screen talent and co-founder of IMPACT! Wrestling Jeff Jarrett spoke about Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now IMPACT!) developing the successful Knockouts division with Gail Kim and Awesome Kong's feud in the late 2000s.

"Gail [Kim] was with me and America's Most Wanted when there was no Knockouts division," Jarrett said. "And so her personal journey, because she was with WWE and basically given nothing. Maybe you'll call it the Divas era, the bra and panties [era]. There just wasn't any kind of wrestling. And when I look back now, I am super grateful and appreciative, but I really look at the context of what was put together in the era of cable television. TNA was the first.

"The Knockouts division, 8 [to] 10 ladies that all had different personalities and put together. And it was new, and by design, less is more. The stories were simplistic. The characters were easy to understand. We started, and this is something that I think is — I wouldn't say a lost art — no matter how you slice and dice it, we all kind of get so caught up in eight stories on one show and six stories on another and all this. We really started with one story: Gail and [Awesome] Kong. Now, we added talent to build the division out, but the main story was Gail and Kong. And yes, Gail being the babyface. It was so easy to understand."