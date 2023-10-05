Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Star Would Be World Champion Within First Year In WWE

During a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. pondered the likelihood of MJF one day going to WWE and how he would be booked.

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman, how high do you think he could go in WWE?" Prinze Jr. asked. "To the top? U.S.? I.C.? For me, it's easy. Everybody knows how I feel about him. He would come in with the right idea and the right story, and I think he would be a world champion within the first year that he was in the company."

After a co-host shared why he thinks MJF will stay in AEW where he doesn't have to deal with writers, Prinze Jr. noted that WWE is an established business, so Vince McMahon can afford to be wrong from time to time. But for Tony Khan and AEW, they're still building the company up.

"So he has to believe in and trust his talent and give them more rope and let them take bigger swings, so to speak, whether they're going to strike or not," Prinze Jr. added. "Because when they hit those home runs, people are going to talk about the product. When they talk about the product, they get someone who tuned out to tune back in."

"So that's why when you say, 'He gets to be daddy [in AEW],' yeah, he's in a position where he gets to build something and until they get to a place where this is the business, he probably still gets to do that. And by the time they get there, he'll have so much credibility that I think they'd still let him do it [in WWE]."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.