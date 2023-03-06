Eric Bischoff Believes MJF Has A Ceiling In AEW, Suspects He'll End Up In WWE

Eric Bischoff thinks MJF will eventually make his way to WWE, as he feels his progress can only go so far in AEW. MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion, and has been the type of talent a company would want to build around; however, there's a chance that when MJF's AEW contract expires in 2024, he may look to take his business elsewhere. During an appearance on "Going Broadway," Bischoff was asked whether or not MJF will eventually step foot inside a WWE ring.

"Sure, he's a very talented dude," Bischoff said. "Very talented, unquestionably. I'd be surprised if he doesn't end up there." Bischoff went on to explain why he thinks MJF will "only fly as high as the ceiling in AEW lets him fly." "The audience is what the audience is," Bischoff said. "It's not growing, and unless something changes in AEW related to storytelling and structure and discipline and creative, 'cause the creative sucks, that's all there is."

Bischoff said the only way to gauge AEW's popularity on TV is through the ratings. He said the company has been flat in that department, and usually that trend is a sign of an organization that is not growing or that is on the verge of going out of business. In AEW's case, Bischoff believes it's the former, and that the promotion will need some story-driven content to capture the attention of a bigger audience. The former WCW President also questioned what else MJF can do a year from now in AEW that he hadn't already done.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Broadway" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.