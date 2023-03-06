Eric Bischoff Absolutely Disagrees With Tony Khan's Apparent Vision For AEW

Eric Bischoff is not thrilled with Tony Khan's brand of storytelling, but he doesn't think that the AEW President would be open to hearing his criticisms. "You want somebody that's got a little different perspective than you do when you're building something," Bischoff explained on "Going Broadway" recently. "The reason I wouldn't be of any value to someone like Tony is because I absolutely disagree with what it appears Tony's vision for AEW is, based on what he's been doing for the past three or four years." Bischoff says that AEW is catered towards fans of "super indie-riffic" wrestling.

"If Tony is marketing towards the internet wrestling community, I have nothing to contribute in that area," Bischoff said, "but if Tony were to wake up one day and say 'hmm, what I've been doing isn't working like I thought it might, and I need to do better in certain areas, then that's a point where I could have some value, but so could a lot of other people. It's not like I'm the only one with secret sauce."

According to Bischoff, Khan needs someone that understands television and also someone to help with creative. "He keeps internet wrestling fans excited but if you want to build a television product on a major network, you have to learn how to tell episodic stories that are structured like episodic stories." Bischoff also recommends not listening to the AEW fanbase, as he doesn't feel their idea of "good" storytelling is "even close to good storytelling." This isn't the first time that Bischoff has publicly taken umbrage with Khan or his creative direction, having recently called Khan winning the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Booker of the Year Award "a joke."