AEW Champ MJF, Self-Admitted 'Raging Narcissist,' Disputes Fan's Take On Young Bucks

AEW World Champion MJF's friendship with Adam Cole has seemingly taught the glib wrestler to be a more considerate person, and that's starting to rub off on his relationships with other AEW talent. MJF took to X to chastise a fan that slighted AEW EVPs The Young Bucks by crediting Jon Moxley and MJF with carrying the promotion.

"Elite. Is literally in the name," the champion wrote. "The company started because of TK, Kenny, Cody, and the Bucks. I love being gassed up. Trust me! I'm a raging narcissist, however even I can't enjoy a compliment if the person putting me over only has one brain cell....and it's dormant."

Elite. Is literally in the name. The company started because of TK, Kenny, Cody, and the Bucks. I love being gassed up. Trust me! I'm a raging narcissist, however even I can't enjoy a compliment if the person putting me over only has one brain cell....and it's dormant. https://t.co/Im07d6Tl5B — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 4, 2023

MJF and Moxley have been two of the most decorated wrestlers in AEW, with Moxley currently holding the record for most reigns with the AEW World Championship, while MJF is nearing a full-year with the title, also a record, after defeating Moxley at last year's AEW Full Gear event. The Bucks are going to be sticking around AEW for quite a while longer, having recently signed new deals with the company, which — despite their roles as EVPs — was not a forgone conclusion until they put pen to paper. "There's many times where Matt just said, 'You know what? I have enough. I'm ready to just retire,'" Nick Jackson said in a recent interview. "I had to talk him out of that. I talked him out of retiring." While it is not known how long the Bucks have signed on for, it is reportedly a "long-term" deal.