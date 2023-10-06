Hulk Hogan Says He'd Never Rehearsed A Match Until WrestleMania Bout Against WWE Star

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet of "Insight," WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan discussed what unfolded in the lead up to his iconic WrestleMania 18 match against The Rock.

"Well, to get there, there's a huge backstory," Hogan said. "And the backstory is working for Ted Turner for 10 years, trying to put Vince out of business, trying to beat him in the ratings and doing whatever he could to be competitive. Because when I did leave WWF at the time, Vince pretty much told me my run was over and the red and yellow was done."

Vince McMahon claimed that Hogan couldn't be a heel after Warrior beat him. Hogan countered by noting that McMahon's father brought him in as a heel, but they were at odds.

"So a couple years later I kept floundering around there," Hogan continued. "Vince pretty much told me my run was over. 'Oh, really?' So I went and did Thunder in Paradise, and when I got bored with that craziness, I went to WCW and did what I did there. Then it was a situation where I was in a hotel in New York and I was sitting on a toilet doing number two, right? And my phone rang and I saw 'Triple H' on the phone."