Matt Cardona Fielding Open Challenge For Upcoming MLW Show

It's been a month since Matt Cardona competed in Major League Wrestling, but the wait will be over soon as his next appearance in the promotion has been revealed.

On Thursday, MLW announced via their website that the "Indy God" is set to take part in an open challenge aptly named "Matt Cardona's Fright Night Challenge." It will take place on an upcoming episode of "MLW FUSION" as part of the promotion's upcoming MLW Slaughterhouse tapings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 14.

Cardona has had one televised and one non-televised match in MLW, with the former against Mance Warner in a Kiss My Foot match at MLW Fury Road 2023, and the latter at a television taping last month against 1 Called Manders. Prior to that, he put the roster on notice at MLW Never Say Never back in July after signing a deal with the company.

Aside from MLW, Cardona has kept himself busy by competing in GCW, REVOLVER, House of Glory, and DDT Pro-Wrestling. He currently holds gold in House of Glory and DDT Pro-Wrestling as the HOG Heavyweight Champion and DDT Universal Champion respectively.

Four titles will be on the line at the MLW Slaughterhouse show as the World Heavyweight Championship, the World Women's Featherweight Championship, and the National Openweight Championship will all be up for grabs. The World Middleweight Championship and NWA Historic Welterweight Championship will also both be defended in a Winner Takes All bout, while The Calling will face Second Gear Crew in a Chamber of Horrors match, and Minoru Suzuki will go one-on-one with Jacob Fatu.