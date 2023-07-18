Matt Cardona, The Indie God, Set To Make MLW Debut

Matt Cardona is many things; someone always ready, a death match king, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, mentor to Steph De Lander, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed "Indie God." But at least for a little while, Cardona is stepping away from the indies and taking his talents to MLW.

Announced by the promotion today, Cardona will be making his MLW in-ring debut on September 3, at MLW Fury Road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW further shared that Cardona's opponent for the match had yet to be determined.

While this will be Cardona's first in-person appearance for MLW, he was seen at the promotion's recent Never Say Never PPV event on July 8, where he declared in a pre-taped video that he was on the way. In addition to this appearance, Cardona was also selected by manager-promoter Mister Saint Laurent — with Cardona joining Saint Laurent's World Titan Federation stable in the process. Cardona had previously shown interest in MLW, including teasing a potential match with then-MLW World Champion Hammerstone in April.

In an odd coincidence, Fury Road will take place at the 2300 Arena (the former ECW Arena), from which Cardona was banned following a loss to Bully Ray on July 1; how Cardona plans on getting reinstated to the arena is a mystery. But in addition to that loss, "The Indie God" has had plenty going on as of late, teaming with De Lander to defeat Allie Catch and EFFY of Bussy at GCW Now and Forever on July 14, while also dropping the AIW Absolute Title to Isaiah Broner just a day later.