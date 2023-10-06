Why Shannon Moore Says He'd Be Dead Or In Prison If Not For WWE's Road Dogg

The bickering from fans notwithstanding, the wrestling community has always been a brotherhood/sisterhood where wrestlers look out for each other's interests both in and outside the ring. Shannon Moore recently recounted a story that shed light on the extent to which "Road Dogg" Jesse James went to ensure his well-being, at a time when he — like many others in the business — struggled with substance abuse.

Moore sought the help of James in 2013 when he admittedly hit rock bottom due to a myriad of personal issues compounded by a career-threatening neck injury that forced him to quit TNA. To make matters worse, Moore and his wife split after he cheated on her, forcing the veteran wrestler to vacate their house in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and move back to his home state of North Carolina, where he attempted to get his life back in order.

"I went back [to North Carolina] and bought a whole block of commercial real estate [to start a tattoo store] for eight dollars," Moore recalled. "My lawyer negotiated and signed the paperwork, and I ended up with this commercial real estate — which had I been smart, would have made millions. But, I ended up having to sell it to one of my friends and then ended up in [drug] treatment."

The final week before he was ready to check out of rebab, Moore devised a devious plan to take somebody's life — either his ex-wife's or others he blamed for his predicament — or his own.