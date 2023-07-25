Shannon Moore Talks Life After WWE & Sobriety, Tells Those Struggling To Reach Out

Shannon Moore has been a number of things in his career. He was in a "boy band," he was a Mattutude Follower, and he was a punk rocker. But in all his time in professional wrestling, he had a hard time finding who Shannon Moore was outside of the ring. Unfortunately, that led him down a road of substance abuse. However, after being released by WWE for the second time in 2008, "The Reject" has been able to find himself, as well as a calling to help others who are in his shoes.

During an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Moore discussed his new line of work in his post-WWE life. While he does still step into the ring from time to time, he's more focused on helping people on their journeys to sobriety.

"I got so much going on now because I work with pro athletes now whenever it comes to helping them get sober," Moore said. "I work with other wrestlers. I work with the NFL, Major League Baseball. I've worked with all kinds of different clients [like] doctors and lawyers, but I focus on athletes just because I feel like until I hit a bad point in my life, I defined myself as a pro wrestler because that's all I knew. I pigeonholed myself and I feel like a lot of people do that."