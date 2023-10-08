WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan On His Professional Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

An often-discussed subject subject in pro wrestling is the Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling, and Hulk Hogan has weighed in on the topic, naming Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, and two WWE legends in his list.

Hogan was a recent guest on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he explained why Andre and Flair deserve to be on his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling while naming The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the other two on the list.

"Well, that's a tough one, you know, because Andre has to be there," said Hogan. "There's no doubt about it, Andre has to be there, and there's just not enough head space there, because up there it would have to be Ric Flair. I tell Ric Flair, 'You're the greatest wrestler that ever lived,' and I've had other people tell me other things. But as far as I'm concerned, with him loving this business and being a complete sellout, he gave up everything — family, friends, his own health, everything, to be in this business. That's kind of crazy-type dedication ... way more than I could give. He did it because he loved this business and plus he was a top guy like forever. So it had to be Andre, it had to be Flair. The quick fix would be Andre, Flair, Rock, and Austin [in the Mt. Rushmore]."

Van Vliet said that Hogan himself could be in the Mt. Rushmore, to which "The Hulkster" joked that he could be placed behind the aforementioned four legends. Hogan also reserved some praise for two active WWE stars — Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

"I'm just going with the older guys because there's some new guys like Seth Rollins, who I really admire, Kevin Owens caught my eye really early when a lot of people didn't believe in him and I saw him down at NXT, and [I thought] 'Oh my god, that brother's got it figured out,'" said the legend.