WWE SmackDown Preview 10/6: Fastlane Go-Home Show, Raw Stars To Appear

This evening's WWE Fastlane 2023 go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown" takes place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It's been announced that "WWE Raw's" Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, Finn Bálor, and Damian Priest will all appear. The red brand stars will head to the blue brand show ahead of Rhodes and Uso challenging Bálor and Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on tomorrow night's premium live event.

Meanwhile, the fallout from LA Knight agreeing to be John Cena's tag team partner against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane will be felt on tonight's show. Knight saved Cena from an attack by Uso and Sikoa last week before signing the Fastlane contract to team up with the 16-time world champion. Uso and Sikoa took out Cena's original Fastlane tag team partner, AJ Styles, two weeks ago.

Tonight's in-ring action will see Charlotte Flair team up with Asuka against Damage CTRL's Bayley and reigning WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. Asuka and Flair are set to challenge SKY for the gold in a triple threat match tomorrow night at Fastlane. Also, the current WWE United States Champion, Rey Mysterio, is set to battle Bobby Lashley in singles action. Lashley and his new associates, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, have been targeting Mysterio and the LWO in recent weeks.

And lastly, Dragon Lee will make his "SmackDown" in-ring debut against Austin Theory. After getting into an altercation with Lee on last week's show, Theory denied that he was stressed about facing the "WWE NXT" star during an interview on the "SmackDown LowDown" YouTube show.