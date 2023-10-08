Matt Hardy On Why Anthony Bowens Thanked Him And Jeff After AEW Rampage

The Hardys recently got the chance to compete for the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Isiah Kassidy, and while they didn't walk away with the gold, Matt Hardy was left feeling happy after a backstage interaction with Anthony Bowens post-match. "Anthony Bowens came back he said, 'I just want to thank you and Jeff. I don't think you realize when I was growing up you guys were my favorite. You guys made me feel like it's okay to be different, you don't have to be like everybody else. It was really such an honor and it was such a pleasure to be in the ring with you tonight. It means so much to me,'" Hardy revealed on "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy."

The Hardys certainly brought a unique style and appearance during the Attitude Era. Sporting long hair and unusual ring gear, they often wore vibrant colors that allowed them to stand out on a crowded roster, inspiring others that it was perfectly fine to live life to the beat of your own drum.

Evidently Hardy was a role model for Bowens, and life has now come full circle for one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, as he now gets the chance to inspire others. As one of the few pro wrestlers in history to be openly gay, Bowens is knocking down barriers that will no doubt inspire the future generation in the sport, which Hardy appreciates. "It was cool to get in the ring with him," Hardy said. "He's great, he's a great guy and I just love everything that he stands for."

