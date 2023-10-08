Update On Talks Reportedly Taking Place For Potential Matt Riddle Vs. Jake Paul Fight

Matt Riddle was one of multiple WWE superstars released in the wake of WWE finalizing its merger with UFC, but it does not appear he is stepping away from the world of combat sports.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, representatives for the former WWE Superstar and representatives for Jake Paul are in very preliminary talks for some kind of exhibition between the two fighters. According to the report, it will be up to Paul and his representatives if the fight happens or not. No word is given on what form of combat the two will engage in, with Paul becoming an established name in the world of special attraction boxing, while Riddle has an MMA background that puts him at a disadvantage in a traditional boxing match, especially against an up-and-comer like Paul.

Riddle is not able to negotiate any kind of professional wrestling contract until December 20, limiting him to more traditional combat sports. According to the Observer, there has been interest from other wrestling companies, but Riddle carries considerable baggage, as the wrestler not only has behavioral and substance abuse issues but also had allegations of sexual assault levied against him.

Riddle was released from WWE in September, not long after he was involved in an altercation at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport after a WWE Supershow in India. The altercation ended with Riddle accusing a police officer of sexual assault, and the investigation into the incident was seemingly still ongoing at the time of Riddle's release.