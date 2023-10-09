Rob Van Dam Wants To Wrestle This Top AEW Who Doesn't Get The Credit He Deserves

In recent times, Rob Van Dam has laced up his boots again to compete in AEW, and he's keen to have more matches in the promotion. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, "The Whole F'n Show" revealed that he wants to wrestle a few members of the roster, including his old on-screen rival Chris Jericho.

"I need a rematch with Jungle Boy. I'd like to work with Chris Jericho, we would have an awesome match. Christian too. [Sting would] be cool, that'd be cool. I don't know how Sting's feeling and stuff, I know that Chris is still wrestling full time so I'm sure from all my previous matches with Chris, together we would pull through and amaze everybody."

As Van Dam mentioned, he and Jericho are no strangers to each other. Both wrestlers were members of the ECW roster back in the day, and they had some feuds during their respective tenures in WWE. As such, a match against or with each other in AEW would be a fond trip down memory lane.

During the interview, Van Dam also praised Jericho's longevity and other talents that have led to him pursuing successful careers outside of pro wrestling. In addition to being a performer in AEW, Jericho is the frontman of the rock band Fozzy, an actor, and author. Van Dam is impressed by his skill set, and he believes that he deserves more recognition for his achievements.

"He's a true entertainer when you think about it... He must really love to entertain."

