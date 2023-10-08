Dax Harwood Addresses Rumors Of FTR Leaving AEW Following Title Loss On Collision

FTR lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Big Bill and Ricky Starks on last night's episode of "AEW Collision." After the match, Dax Harwood took to social media and said that it's been a good run and signed off with his trademark "Top Guys Out" catchphrase. This led to speculation that he and Cash Wheeler are set on leaving AEW; however, Harwood has since confirmed that both he and his tag team partner will be sticking around.

"Guys, I say 'Top Guys Out' all the time," Harwood wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We ain't going nowhere. This is our home."

That said, it's understandable why some people interpreted Harwood's original post as a farewell. The tweet was accompanied by several pictures from their latest AEW Tag Title run, including one of them hanging out with the recently departed CM Punk. The post comes across as the end of a chapter, but apparently Harwood was only saying goodbye to their latest title reign.

What a run. Love you all. Top Guys Out. pic.twitter.com/GTUOjyYNZL — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 8, 2023

What's more, Harwood recently filed to trademark "CMFTR," which is the name of the faction he, Wheeler, and Punk were part of before the latter got fired following a backstage incident at AEW All In. This also caused some fans to wonder if he and Wheeler were planning on leaving the company to be reunited with their friend in the next phase of his career. It's been reported that Punk is returning to WWE, but it doesn't look like FTR will be joining him.

It was only a few months ago that Harwood and Wheeler signed new long-term with Tony Khan's promotion as well. At the time, FTR revealed that they'll retire when their deals expire.