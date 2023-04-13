FTR Say They Will Retire Upon Expiration Of Latest AEW Contract

On the latest episode of the "FTR with Dax" podcast, Dax Harwood disclosed that he and Cash Wheeler had signed new deals with All Elite Wrestling. According to Wrestling Observer, the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions revealed that they had inked new four-year contracts with Tony Khan's promotion during an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone that was taped last night following "AEW Dynamite" for this Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage." Additionally, FTR suggested that they would retire in four years once their new deals had expired.

With their initial contracts with AEW expiring this month, there had been a lot of speculation surrounding the futures of Harwood and Wheeler, with the former recently indicating that FTR had decided on their next move without disclosing any specific details. While it had been suggested that FTR could be heading back to WWE, Harwood pointed out on the "FTR with Dax" podcast that it was "the best course of action" that he and Wheeler stayed with AEW.

Harwood and Wheeler made their debuts for AEW in May 2020 after being granted their releases from WWE the previous month; they would officially sign with the promotion two months later after initially working without contracts. FTR captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship from "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega at the All Out pay-per-view four months after debuting for the organization. They would also go on to win tag team gold in Ring of Honor, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being absent from AEW programming earlier this year, FTR returned at March's Revolution event and later captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship for a second time in a Titles vs. Careers match against Austin and Colten Gunn on the April 5 episode of "Dynamite."