John Cena Answers Charge Of Leaving WWE For Hollywood As He Accused The Rock Of Doing

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 28, John Cena cast doubt onto the passion that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson held for the professional wrestling business, accusing him of leaving WWE behind for a career in acting. As Cena now continues to expand his own Hollywood resume, some wrestling fans believe the 16-time World Champion is guilty of the same action he once condemned. During the WWE Fastlane press conference, Cena issued his response to that viewpoint.

"I 100% see and understand that perspective," Cena said. "If you've been following what I've tried to do, especially as of late, publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I've stated that although I thought I was trying to do what's best for business, I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about. And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way. I didn't do it the respectful way, so I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say 'I'm sorry and I was wrong,' because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that's a very humbling experience."

Despite their tense early interactions, Cena and Johnson have now cultivated a healthier relationship with one another — one that led to a welcoming embrace during Johnson's return to "WWE SmackDown" last month. Looking back on their WWE rivalry, Cena has now broadened his perspective, recognizing that there is life beyond the scope of WWE.

"We all have our own struggles. We all live our own lives. It was a great learning experience for my mistake with that feud with The Rock," Cena said.

