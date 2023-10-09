Update On Hulk Hogan's Future With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," that he renewed his contract with the promotion.

"I still work with the WWE all the time. I just renewed my deal with them," said Hogan. "It's always fun to go out there and maybe I can hang onto one of the wrestlers to get me out to the ring."

Hogan later added that he has been approving merchandise every day and has up to "900 [merchandise] licenses."

The last time that Hogan was in a WWE ring was in 2006 at SummerSlam, where he defeated Randy Orton. A year before that, in 2005, he defeated Shawn Michaels at SummerSlam. After that, he went to Impact Wrestling (then known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling), where he wrestled his last match in January 2012, teaming with James Storm and Sting to defeat WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Kurt Angle and current WWE Superstar Robert Roode.

While he has stepped away from in-ring activities, Hogan has made his presence known to fans with pop culture convention appearances, special guest TV appearances, and his on-screen WWE appearances — such as being one of the hosts of WrestleMania 37 and appearing during special WWE events.

