As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be appearing on ABC's The Goldbergs tonight at 8pm ET. The Goldbergs executive producer Adam F. Goldberg was a huge fan of WWE growing up. As creator of the comedy series that bears his last name, Goldberg often inserts real-life moments of his youth into his show. In a press release sent to Wrestling Inc., Goldberg named attending WrestleMania IV as one of the greatest moments of his life when he was a kid.

"Growing up, I was the biggest wrestling fan," recalled Goldberg. "One of the greatest moments of my life was attending WrestleMania IV in Atlantic City for my birthday when I was a kid. I went with my Dad and brother Barry and even though we had the worst seats in the house, we still had the time of our lives."

In tonight's episode, entitled Wrestlemania, Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in.

"That was the day that turned my Dad into a wrestling fan, and his favorite was Hulk Hogan," recalled Goldberg. "It was bittersweet to have Hulk guest star on the show and not have my Dad there to see it."

Goldberg and his father bonded over that Wrestlemania experience.

"Because my Dad loved The Hulk, I chose The Ultimate Warrior as my favorite," said Goldberg. "One of the greatest moments in making The Goldbergs was to discover that The Ultimate Warrior was a huge Goldbergs fan and shared it with his daughters before he passed away. I got to meet his family and talk about my experiences growing up with my own father watching wrestling and it was an amazing healing moment for all of us."

Hogan is not the first WWE Superstar to appear in The Goldbergs. Bill Goldberg often appears in The Goldbergs as the school's gym teacher, Nick Mellor.

"WrestleMania" was written by Erik Weiner with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Erik Weiner, and directed by Lew Schneider. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.