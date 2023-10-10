AEW Producer Says Bryan Danielson Directly Recruited Him In The Lead-Up To Collision

Jimmy Jacobs, currently working as a producer in AEW, has stated that Bryan Danielson helped him get into the promotion. Jacobs, who was previously a producer in Impact Wrestling, revealed in his recent appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast what Danielson told him ahead of signing with AEW.

"As for how I got here, Bryan Danielson called me, he said, 'Hey, we're starting a second show and we need someone in the chaos,'" said Jacobs. "I go, 'I'm great in the chaos, man.' They needed someone that was going to be there at all the shows, like someone who has the sort of aptitude that I have, and there's other people that have the aptitude that I have, that can do sort of what I do. I'm not particularly special, but also I have no life."

Jacobs and Danielson have a history together from back in their time at Ring of Honor. The two faced each other multiple times in the ring, with their last match against each other coming at the 2009 ROH Proving Ground pay-per-view, where Danielson and Jerry Lynn defeated Jacobs and Delirious.

While Jacobs has been primarily working backstage in recent years, he still occasionally competes in the ring. His most recent match was against Shane Taylor on the taped episode of 'ROH on HonorClub' that aired on September 23.

Before working in Impact, Jacobs was a writer for WWE between 2015 and 2017. One of the reasons behind his release was due to him sharing a photo of him posing with The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Marty Scrull on social media.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.