Details On Luchasaurus' Reported Injury Following Latest Episode Of AEW Collision

Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne stood tall at the end of this past Saturday night's episode of "AEW Collision" after taking out Darby Allin and Adam Copeland. After running through that closing "Collision" segment on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show with veteran wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Luchasaurus may have suffered a broken finger. Alvarez was unable to confirm the information, noting that it was something he had heard after the show had aired.

The closing segment of "Collision" saw Christian Cage appear on the titantron while Copeland was in the ring waiting for an answer from his longtime friend regarding reuniting their tag team partnership in AEW. However, the reigning AEW TNT Champion said that Copeland would find out on Tuesday if he was able to make it to "Dynamite" for his AEW in-ring debut against Luchasaurus.

Luchasaurus and Wayne then appeared to take out Copeland. The WWE Hall of Famer briefly managed to fend off the pair before Luchasaurus stopped him in his tracks and laid him out in the middle of the ring. Luchasaurus attempted to deliver a Con-Chair-To to Copeland, but Allin appeared after his music played and attacked the former AEW TNT Champion from behind with a steel chair. Wayne and Luchasaurus then took out Allin, with Wayne hitting his former friend's arm with a Con-Chair-To.