John Cena Comments On Seeing The Rock For The First Time In A While On WWE SmackDown

For the first time in years, both John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were present at a taping of "WWE SmackDown" last month. Appearing on a recent edition of WWE's "The Bump," Cena was asked what it meant to him to stand alongside his rival once again but opted to correct the question a bit before diving into their relationship.

"Thank you for the question," Cena said. "I want to adjust it a little bit. 'What was it like to see a friend that I haven't seen in a long time?' And in between the times we've spent with each other, I've openly kind of come to a realization that the first foray into us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my part, and I've been very apologetic and open with my apology."

The episode last month saw Johnson appear in a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory, with Johnson and Theory verbally sparring before Johnson landed some of his iconic moves on the young star. As for Cena, the future WWE Hall of Famer is in the midst of a return run that has seen him team up with LA Knight against The Bloodline.