Konnan Says Released WWE Star's Good Looks Will Always Guarantee Him Work

Wrestling fans are patiently waiting to see what the most recent batch of WWE releases will do next following their non-compete clauses. However, out of all of them, Konnan believes Dolph Ziggler will do okay with whatever is next in his life, largely down to his looks.

"I can definitely believe that when he leaves wrestling he will be attached to a couple of projects because he's good-looking, he can talk, he's likable," he said on "Keepin' It 100." "He'll do okay, when you look like Dolph Ziggler you'll f***ing do okay."

His looks have been tapped into in the past during his WWE career, having been involved in several romantic angles with stars such as AJ Lee and Lana. Konnan believes that Ziggler is kind of a bachelor and has lived that type of life. However, Ziggler's future in professional wrestling remains unclear at the moment, as he has been busy in several other fields during his WWE career such as stand-up comedy and acting, which he could pursue. Konnan admitted he's unsure if Ziggler has made any money from comedy, but it is certainly a passion for the veteran wrestler.

Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth is already part of the AEW roster and has teased the idea of them becoming the AEW World Tag Team Champions. The lighter schedule of AEW is something that could open up the possibility for Ziggler to wrestle and continue comedy, with the mix being something he has expressed wanting to do.

