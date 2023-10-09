2024 WWE Royal Rumble Ticket On-Sale Details Revealed

Tickets for the 37th annual Royal Rumble premium live event are set to go on sale next Friday (October 20) at 10 a.m. ET. The event, which will feature a men's and women's over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble match, will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, January 27.

Tickets for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be available from $25 and can be purchased from a dedicated Royal Rumble site. Fans are able to pre-register their interest for the 2024 Royal Rumble by clicking the link here. Individuals who sign up will receive an exclusive passcode to purchase tickets for the event before seats are made available to the general public. Fans can also purchase Royal Rumble Priority Passes through WWE's exclusive package partner, On-Location.

The upcoming Royal Rumble event will be the first Rumble to be held in front of fans in the Tampa Bay area since 1995. The most recent Rumble that took place in the Tampa Bay area was the 2021 Royal Rumble, which occurred behind closed doors at Tropicana Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Royal Rumble event saw Cody Rhodes win the men's Rumble and Rhea Ripley emerge victorious from the women's over-the-top-rope bout. Rhodes went on to unsuccessfully challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 39, while Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair on the opening night of WrestleMania 39 to capture the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship (now the WWE Women's World Championship).