AEW's Ricky Starks On Whether A 5-Star Match Rating From Dave Meltzer Matters To Him

Ricky Starks versus Bryan Danielson in a No DQ Strap match at AEW's All Out pay-per-view on September 3 received a five-star match rating from veteran wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer. Starks was asked if Meltzer's ratings mattered to him during an interview with the "Battleground" podcast.

"It was cool that Dave [Meltzer] thought that highly of my match," Starks said. "It's pretty cool, I guess. A little cool thing to put in my hat there."

The Starks-Danielson No DQ Strap match at AEW All Out 2023 saw the "American Dragon" emerge victorious via technical submission. Danielson forced the current AEW World Tag Team Champion to pass out after choking him with the strap. Starks spoke about his thoughts on that match.

"Overall, I thought the match — while going into it, I didn't really, I don't know, I didn't have much expectations," Starks said. "There's a lot surrounding everything leading up to that match, and I guess for me, I just didn't know what to expect. That was my first strap match, obviously, and I really felt like, as a competitor, I stood on my own, and that was like, you know, the true real glimpse of what you had been seeing over the summer on 'Collision,' where, you know, you're like, 'Damn. This is it. This is the dude.'"