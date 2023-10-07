Ricky Starks And Big Bill Upset FTR, Win AEW World Tag Team Championship On Collision

After 185 days, FTR no longer holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Tonight's "AEW Collision" opened with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defending the belts against Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a very short match, with the challengers moving fast to take advantage of the banged-up champions.

Much of the bout consisted of Big Bill delivering punishment to Harwood, with Wheeler being taken out early and then slammed through a table mid-match. Despite doing his best to stay in the match, Harwood was hit by a series of chokeslams from Bill Big as well as a spear from Starks to close out the match.

Tonight marked the ninth title defense for FTR after winning the title from Austin and Colten Gunn in April. Over the course of their reign, they've defended against the Young Bucks, Aussie Open, MJF and Adam Cole, Bullet Club Gold, and more.

The partnership between Starks and Big Bill began in August when Starks was suspended in a storyline and resorted to becoming a manager. Starks chose Big Bill as a client, and the two have been working together ever since, leading to tonight's victory.

It's unlikely that the conflict between FTR and the new champions is over, with this feud having much more to offer. Both Harwood and Wheeler decided to stay with AEW when their contracts were coming up early this year, and both men have indicated they plan to retire from wrestling full-time when their current deals expire. It seems the two men have just a few years left to fully solidify their legacy within wrestling, but for now, they are without tag titles.