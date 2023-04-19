Dax Harwood Explains Why FTR Signed With AEW, Says He Trusts Tony Khan Over Triple H

During what appears to be the final episode of "FTR with Dax," AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood discussed why FTR ultimately decided to remain in AEW as opposed to returning to WWE.

"Winning the belts, obviously, we kind of foreshadowed that we were gonna stay with AEW," Harwood said. "I've said it a million times on the podcast, there are so many different things we had to weigh out what was going to work for both of us, and ultimately the schedule probably was the biggest thing. But also, I feel that — and this is no slight, I'm not throwing any kind of shade anywhere — but I feel that for the next four years we can trust Tony Khan more with our career and our legacy than we could over there."

Harwood explained that Khan "gets" them more than Vince McMahon and even Triple H did "to an extent." He thinks Khan sees more marketability in FTR and cited their six-minute promo segment on a recent "AEW Rampage" as an example because they wouldn't have had that opportunity in WWE. Harwood stated that 2022 reignited their passion and they want to continue building AEW so that wrestlers have another place to work for years to come.

As noted, FTR revealed during their "Rampage" interview with Tony Schiavone that they signed a four-year deal with AEW that will keep them with the company until 2027. They also announced that they intend for it to be their last full-time contract before entering retirement.

