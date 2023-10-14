WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Is Glad One Thing Wasn't Popular In Early Wrestling Career

The world of professional wrestling is far different these days than it was even five years ago, let alone in the late 80s and early 90s when someone like Booker T was getting his feet wet in the business. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer pointed to one key factor as sticking out more than any other when it comes to differences between now and then.

On the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T singled out social media and the internet as the most difficult element to manage for an up-and-comer in professional wrestling, and gave thanks for not having to deal with that in the early part of his career.

"It's crazy where we are today with social media," he said. "I'm so glad we didn't have this platform when I was coming up in the business."

The comments were made as Booker and co-host Brad Gilmore were discussing a recent post by Dax Harwood on X that was mistakenly interpreted as unhappiness in AEW. Harwood quickly squashed any speculation but the knee-jerk reactions were a classic example of today's online environment being the wild west, and Booker T lamented the idea of having to grapple with that if he were coming up today.

"It would be the biggest headache one would've had to manage," he opined. "The internet. Not the work, not the schedule, but the internet and people's opinions and comments and thoughts about your job and they can do your job better than you can.I think that would be the hardest part."

