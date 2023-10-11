LA Knight Helps Ilja Dragunov Defeat Dominik Mysterio, Retain Title On WWE NXT

In a match created by the "guest general manager" of "WWE NXT" for the night, Cody Rhodes, Ilja Dragunov retained his "NXT" Championship over "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. At the beginning of the episode, Rhodes also made "WWE SmackDown" star LA Knight the guest referee for the match.

The match, of course, included Judgment Day interference, with Rhea Ripley on the outside at one point distracting Knight so Mysterio could poke a thumb in Dragunov's eye. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh also interfered toward the end of the match, but McDonagh ate a Blunt Force Trauma for his trouble. During the distraction, Ripley went to hit Dragonuv with one of the championships but missed and fell into the arms of Trick Williams, who was ringside.

In all the chaos, Dragunov was able to capitalize and get the pin on Mysterio. Knight raised the "NXT" Champion's hand in the middle of the ring in celebration. After the contest, Baron Corbin's music hit and he sauntered down to the ring to seemingly challenge Dragunov. Dijak then appeared behind the champion and blasted him with a kick while he was distracted. Corbin and Dijak faced off outside of the ring, with Dijak telling the other star that he "beat him to it" and Dragunov was his. Later in the episode, Rhodes made a #1 contender's match for next week's episode of "NXT" between Corbin, Dijak, and the winner of this week's main event between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.