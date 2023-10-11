Adam Copeland Defeats Luchasaurus, Wins AEW Debut Match In Dynamite Main Event

AEW's special Tuesday edition of "Dynamite" featured a headlining match between former TNT Champion Luchasuarus and the company's newest signee, Adam Copeland, formerly known to WWE fans as Edge. This singles match also marked Copeland's official in-ring debut for AEW, after he arrived to the promotion at AEW WrestleDream earlier this month.

Prior to the bell, Luchasaurus' ally Christian Cage spoke on the microphone, claiming that Copeland was headed in a downward trajectory in comparison to Cage, who was steadily on the rise. After Cage then made a remark about Copeland's wife, Beth Phoneix, "The Rated R Superstar" charged to the ring in a flurry. While Copeland was met with a numbers disadvantage, he continued to fight, even kicking out of a Tombstone Piledriver.

Eventually, Copeland managed to shift the tide in his favor, nailing Luchasaurus with a pair of DDTs and a superplex. On cue, Cage arose from his seat to distract the referee as Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus worked together to keep Copeland grounded. Despite their repeated attempts to prevent Copeland from winning, Copeland responded back, striking Luchasaurus with Cage's TNT Championship. As Luchasaurus subsequently stood in confusion, Copeland delivered a spear to gain the pinfall, securing his first win in All Elite Wrestling.