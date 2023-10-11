Demetrious Johnson Asks AEW's Tony Khan: 'Let Me Beat The S*** Out Of This Jackass'

Sammy Guevara taunted Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson's children while they were seated in the front row at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1. Guevara also interacted with Johnson and his family backstage after the show, where he claimed that the MMA fighter's kids were being disrespectful towards him. The current ONE Flyweight Champion has now posted the footage on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with a request for AEW CEO Tony Khan.

"Please @TonyKhan, let me beat the sh*t out of this jackass @sammyguevara [angry face emoji] #AEWDynamite," Johnson wrote.

Not long after Johnson posted that video and message online, former AEW TNT Champion Guevara responded. He wrote, "Yes @TonyKhan let me fight this life sized micro brawler."

Yes @TonyKhan let me fight this life sized micro brawler https://t.co/bGVnl8uh0G — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 11, 2023

After attending AEW WrestleDream, Johnson asked his followers on X if they would like to see him perform inside a wrestling ring. It's currently unclear if AEW has any plans to book Johnson in a match. Johnson did recently face former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, albeit in a Twitch charity battle on the "Street Fighter 6" video game.

If Johnson does want to get his hands on Guevara soon, he'll have to wait until the former Jericho Appreciation Society member is medically cleared; it was recently reported that Guevara had suffered a concussion at AEW WrestleDream. Guevara was pulled from last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" after he was advertised to team up with Konosuke Takeshita against Chris Jericho and Omega. Kyle Fletcher ultimately took his place.