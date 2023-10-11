Trish Stratus Lists Three WWE Attitude Era Stars Among Her Wrestling Mt. Rushmore

Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus put herself, Bayley, Mercedes Moné (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE), and Lita on her Mount Rushmore of women's wrestlers. During a recent panel at the Big Texas Comic Con, Stratus named her overall Mount Rushmore of wrestlers.

"I'm gonna put The Rock on there," Stratus said in a video posted by the Tales From The Collection: Autograph & Fan Mail YouTube account. "This is a tough question, and sometimes my answers change ... So I'm gonna say The Rock. I'm going to put 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on there. I'm going to put Alundra Blayze on there. And I'm gonna put Lita on there."

Stratus worked with wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Lita during WWE's Attitude Era. Stratus recently returned to the ring and reunited with Lita. The pair successfully teamed up with Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai on the first night of WrestleMania 39. Stratus later turned on Lynch after taking Lita out backstage to start a feud between the pair. That rivalry ended with Lynch defeating Stratus in a steel cage match at WWE Payback 2023.

Notably, Stratus has never worked with Alundra Blayze (also known as Madusa), although the pair have made a few appearances on the same shows in recent years, including the inaugural all-women's WWE Evolution event. Blayze recently called out Stratus on social media for undoing the good work she did for women's wrestling. Blayze claimed that Stratus set the women back and turned them into a sideshow act.

