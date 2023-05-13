Madusa Accuses Trish Stratus Of Undoing Good She Did For WWE Women, Setting Division Back

It seems that WWE "Raw" Superstar Becky Lynch isn't the only one that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has to worry about. On Friday night, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (also known as Alundra Blayze) called out Stratus on Twitter, where she said that she turned the women's division into a "sideshow."

"Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are. Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning? Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen," wrote Madusa.

The last time that Madusa stepped in a WWE ring was in October 2018 at the WWE Evolution event, where she was part of a 20 Women Battle Royal Match. She has made several WWE appearances since then, such as in July on "WWE NXT," after Cora Jade tossed the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship in the garbage.

Lynch is set to be on the May 15 edition of "Raw," to discuss her feud with Stratus. The feud started after Stratus turned on Lynch on the April 10 edition of "Raw." Stratus made her WWE return to help WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Lynch against Damage Control's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.