Backstage Update On Plans For WWE Survivor Series 2023

It looks like WarGames will be coming to Chicago.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE might hold a WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series on November 25 in Rosemont, Illinois' Allstate Arena. This would mark the second main roster edition of WarGames, and the first since last year's Survivor Series in Boston. As it stands, only a men's WarGames match is currently being discussed, with the popular Judgment Day faction mentioned as a possible team to be included in the two-ring, multi-man steel cage match. At this point, none of these plans are confirmed.

While WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque ushered the popular match into WWE, specifically on the "NXT" brand initially, the stipulation match was invented by "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, father of WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes, during his time as the head booker of Jim Crockett Promotions. Initially, a summer tradition that came with the Great American Bash tours of the '80s, then a September tradition in WCW in the '90s, in the match's time in WWE, it has been a November tradition, as the "NXT" WarGames matches often took place in November at an eponymous event.