Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity Talks About Mickie James And Their Relationship

Trinity, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, is set to defend the Impact Knockouts World Championship against Mickie James at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory event on October 21. Trinity spoke about her title defense at Impact's biggest pay-per-view event of the year during an interview with Metro.

"It's a lot of pressure, but I'm prepared for it and I'm excited for it," Trinity said. "But Mickie is one of the greatest of all time, and a good friend of mine. So this is definitely a different element going into this match and this fight – one that I've never experienced before. There's no friction, there's no shade, there's no bad blood, there's nothing between she and I other than this title. Which is a lot in itself, you know?!"

Trinity, who walked on WWE last year with Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Moné), defeated Deonna Purrazzo to capture the Impact Knockouts World Championship at Impact's Slammiversary pay-per-view in July. The former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion acknowledged that her current reign as the Knockouts champion has had an effect on her.

"This championship has given me so much and has brought me so much joy and has lifted me up in my life, in my career, in this world of wrestling," Trinity said. "I just can't let this go right now."

Impact Bound for Glory 2023 will mark the first time Trinity and James have ever faced each other in a one-on-one match. Trinity successfully teamed up with James, as well as Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and Jordynne Grace, against Purrazzo, Angelina Love, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz in a special "IMPACT! 1000" All-Star Knockouts tag team match on the September 21 episode of "IMPACT!"