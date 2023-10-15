Trish Stratus Names This WrestleMania Match The Best Of Her WWE Career

During a Q&A panel at the Big Texas Comic Con, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus revealed her favorite match from her in-ring career.

"I would say Mickie James and I at WrestleMania 22," Stratus said in a video posted by the "Tales From The Collection: Autograph & Fan Mail" YouTube channel. "That was such a [audience claps]. We love that one, right? The storylines. And it's just one of those things where storylines, especially for women, and just storylines in general in wrestling, they just don't go on and on. They just kind of stop and start and forget — Mickie and I are really proud that we had that storyline. We used to say hashtag longest rivalry ever, but I think maybe me and Becky [Lynch] might have that now, actually.

"But yeah, loved working with her. Loved our crowd reaction at WrestleMania 22 [and] the fact that the crowd was wanting that so badly. Amazing. It was really fun working with her; she's obviously amazing, so yeah, that's the one."

Stratus, who recently feuded with Becky Lynch on WWE programming, later added that her match with Mickie James at WrestleMania 22, which is regarded as one of the greatest women's bouts in WWE history, was a "pivotal moment" for James' career. James defeated Stratus at WrestleMania 22 to capture the WWE Women's Championship for the first time. Stratus described being a part of that WrestleMania 22 match as "very special."

