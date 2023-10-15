WWE HOFer Ric Flair Talks Last Match, Who Should Have Been There & Desire To Wrestle Again

Fans of professional wrestling have known for a long time to take the term "retirement" with a grain of salt. If Ric Flair has his way, at 74 years of age and despite having last competed at an event literally called Ric Flair's Last Match in 2022, he'd get out there again right away.

Appearing on the most recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Flair reflected on his last match, a tag team bout alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, and touched on how he prepared, how it all went, what could have been done differently, and if that was really his last time competing.

"Everything went great, including the 9,000 people we packed in there, which is more than WCW or WWE had had in [the Nashville Municipal Auditorium] in forever," Flair said. "I walked down the ramp and, a combination, I guess, of being nervous and everything, started out fine. Then all of a sudden, I don't know, I got lightheaded for a second."

The well-being of Flair, who survived a major health scare in 2017, was top of mind for all involved in the event so when he indicated that something didn't feel right, some expected the worst.

"I made the mistake of saying to one of the guys, 'I don't feel good,'" he explained. "They all thought I was talking about my heart or something like that ... I got real lightheaded, you know. I was in and out all during the match."