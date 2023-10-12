Jay White To Face Opponent For The First Time Ever On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Despite not actually being AEW World Champion, Jay White continues to give World Title Eliminator opportunities to AEW wrestlers while he's in possession of MJF's title belt.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan announced on X, formerly Twitter, that White will face Penta El Zero Miedo on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," which will mark the first time the two wrestlers have ever competed against each other in a singles match. White, a long-time member of the NJPW roster, did not have any opportunities to wrestle AAA wrestlers like Penta, due to NJPW's longstanding partnership with CMLL, but with White's expulsion from NJPW last year, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is now free to face the former AAA Tag Team Champion in Rosenberg, Texas, outside of Houston.

White took to social media to tweet "#BangBangBeltEliminator," as White has dubbed MJF's Triple-B the "Bang Bang Belt" in tribute to the "Bang Bang Gang" Bullet Club Gold, and essentially say that — much like Tuesday's match against "Hangman" Adam Page – the match will be a World Title Eliminator match, possession being 9/10 of the law in the former NEVER Openweight Champion's mind. MJF has asked White to return the title to him but White has refused, leaving MJF no choice but to take the belt from White by force at their upcoming title match at AEW Full Gear on November 18 in Inglewood, California's Kia Forum.

Penta has often been in the corner of his brother Rey Fenix, who recently found himself briefly defending the AEW International Championship, after defeating Jon Moxley at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."