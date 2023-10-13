Eric Bischoff Will Be Surprised If This WWE Star Is Still In NXT In A Month's Time

This past Tuesday night, "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" went head-to-head for the first time since October 2022. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the "NXT" broadcast while discussing the two shows clashing on his "Strictly Business" podcast.

"I believe that every one of the talents that we saw in that ring [on 'NXT'] benefited from the rub," Bischoff said. "Now that's a term that people have been hearing now for decades, right? You're in the ring with The Undertaker? You've got a segment backstage with Paul Heyman? You're in a bit of an angle with John Cena with physicality? Every one of those stars benefited. Those young talents. They're not stars yet.

"This is still the C show. This is still the developmental roster, folks. Every one of them benefited from their interactions with that top talent that came in from WWE as cameo appearances. Every one of them. Some more than others. Bron Breakker really did. Really did. If he's in 'NXT' a month from now, I'm gonna be shocked."

Bron Breakker made a few appearances on this week's loaded "NXT" show. First, he went back and forth on the microphone with John Cena before getting physical with the 16-time world champion. In a backstage segment, the former "NXT" Champion interacted with Paul Heyman, who was his manager for the evening. Heyman said that he could see Breakker in the main event of WrestleMania one day before calling Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns about him.

Then, in the final match of the evening, Breakker tasted defeat against Carmelo Hayes, who had Cena in his corner. Breakker attacked Hayes after that bout, but WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared and delivered a chokeslam to the 25-year-old.

