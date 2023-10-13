WWE's Road Dogg On AEW Boss Tony Khan's NXT Posts: 'He's Throwing Rocks & I Get It'

While appearing on a YouTube-exclusive episode of his "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, "Road Dogg" Brian James, spoke about AEW CEO Tony Khan's recent posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) referencing WWE. AEW and WWE went head-to-head this past Tuesday night, with "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" airing simultaneously for the first time since October 2022.

"He's throwing rocks, and I get it," James said. "I get it. Yeah, I get it. I'm not gonna say no more than that, but I get it. And there's nothing wrong with that. Hey, throw rocks, man. Throw rocks ... If it makes you feel better, like, tweet that stuff, you know what I mean? I don't know. It's crazy. Like, when you read the numbers and then you go, like, 'Okay. He's right. They threw everything at that, but rightfully so, and now you see why and mission accomplished.' You know what I mean?"

This week's Tuesday night head-to-head saw "NXT" draw 921,000 total viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demo, while "Dynamite" drew 609,000 total viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo. Prior to both shows airing, Khan referenced Vince McMahon's sexual misconduct allegations on social media, as well as calling either WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque or WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels a "bald a*****e" after a report stated that the duo were looking to send Khan a message with what they were putting together for this week's "NXT" show.

Khan hit out at WWE yesterday on X, claiming that John Cena and The Undertaker had never featured on a WWE show that drew under one million total viewers and under 400,000 viewers in the 18-49 key demo before this week's head-to-head. Cena and Undertaker appeared on "NXT" this week. He also explained why "business turned personal" with WWE in a post earlier today.

