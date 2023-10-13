AEW's Tony Khan Reveals When 'Business Became Personal'

WWE and AEW went head-to-head this past Tuesday night, with "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" clashing for the first time since October 2022. AEW CEO Tony Khan has been very active on X (formerly known as Twitter) this week, even referencing Vince McMahon's sexual misconduct allegations, as well as calling either WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque or WWE's SVP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels a "bald a*****e" after a report emerged that the pair wanted to send a message to Khan with this week's "NXT" broadcast. Khan has now taken to X again and detailed when "business became personal" with WWE.

"This weekend marks 1 year since @MayoClinic saved my mom's life," Khan wrote on X. "During her ordeal many AEW talent came to me alleging WWE tampering, inducing them to break their contracts. I'll never forget these phone calls at her side in the hospital; it's when business became personal for me."

"Not that I should be surprised, but the same WWE avatar accounts that spam me every day, no matter what I say or what it's about, now turning their wrath to Mom recovering from a near death experience, is why I straight hate these people to the bottom of my heart with all my soul," Khan added in a separate post.

Yesterday, Khan targeted WWE again on social media, claiming that "John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers [plus] under [400,000] in the demo" before this week's head-to-head. John Cena and The Undertaker both appeared on this week's loaded "NXT" show, which drew 921,000 total viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demo, while "Dynamite" drew 609,000 viewers with a 0.26 in the 18-49 demo.