Why The Scheduled Brian Cage Versus Komander Match Didn't Take Place On AEW Collision

This past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" was packed. Christian Cage retained his TNT Championship against Bryan Danielson (with the help of Ricky Starks and Big Bill), Kris Statlander retained her TBS Championship against Skye Blue, and Samoa Joe successfully defended his ROH Television Title against Willie Mack. One match that was scheduled for the October 14 episode was Komander vs. Brian Cage, but AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on X that the match wasn't going to happen because of an undisclosed injury to Komander.

"Due to late injury, this @KomandercrMX Vs @briancagegmsi match has been postponed. Thank you all [for] watching #AEWCollision," wrote Khan.

Cage also reacted to the news of his match being postponed on X. He tweeted, "Sorry, everyone. Was looking fwd to throwing Komander over lake Michigan, so hopefully, there's a lake nearby on the redue. Thanks for the match, Tony. Looking fwd to this and more to come. #GMSi"

Cage was last in an AEW ring on the September 27 edition of "Dynamite," where he and Claudio Castagnoli were defeated by Nick Jackson in an AEW International Title number one contender's match. Komander, on the other hand, his last match was the October 7 episode of "Collison," where he faced ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston for the title. Komander had won the chance for the title match, only a day earlier on the October 6 episode of "Rampage."

It's worth noting that Komander and Cage have been in the ring together, though each bout was only a Battle Royale. The most recent was the Over the Charity Battle Royale in September at AEW All Out.