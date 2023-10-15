Impact Wrestling Almost Brought Back Classic TNA Star In 2020, Why It Didn't Happen

Monty Brown has been retired from in-ring competition since 2007, but the former Total Nonstop Action star was in talks to compete at an Impact Wrestling show in 2020. During a virtual signing for Golden Ring Collectibles (h/t POST Wrestling), current Impact star Moose revealed the plan to have them face each other at TNA: There's No Place Like Home.

"That's a match I always wanted but... So there was talks. I forgot what show. Before COVID happened, we were supposed to be doing a WrestleMania show like how every company does a show during WrestleMania weekend. It was in Tampa and the talks was it was supposed to be me versus Monty Brown. But, COVID happened and shut the whole thing down so..."

The show in question was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains to be seen if the bout will materialize at a later date, but it seems that Moose is still interested in facing the former football star.

Brown is primarily known for his time in TNA, but he did spend a year in WWE between 2006 and 2007. He competed on the ECW brand as Marcus Cor Von, and he was part of the New Breed team that faced the ECW Originals at WWE WrestleMania 23.

For now, it seems that Brown has put pro wrestling in the rearview mirror. However, Moose signed a new Impact Wrestling deal that will keep him around for the foreseeable future. WWE and other promotions were reportedly interested in hiring the former Impact World Champion, but Moose ultimately chose his current promotion as he's comfortable there.