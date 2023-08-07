Details From Moose's New IMPACT Wrestling Deal

Back in June, it was announced that Moose had signed a long-term deal with Impact Wrestling, despite interest from other companies in the past. However, according to a report from Fightful Select, that wasn't without interest elsewhere.

WWE had indicated an interest in Moose to some degree, which has been the case previously. When Moose signed his last deal with the company, WWE's Canyon Ceman had reached out to him to showcase the promotion's interest, but Moose opted to stick with Impact. WWE has not made any major main roster signings this year, but the report noted that the company has been in contact with free agents this year, with Jay White being someone that the company was interested in.

Moose's contract was originally expected to expire on June 30, which would have led to him becoming a free agent for the first time since 2016. However, he ultimately decided to stay loyal to Impact, meaning he will have ended up being with the company for over a decade when all is said and done.

Impact made re-signing him a priority, and that decision paid off in the long run. It is currently unknown what the specific length of the deal is, but it is legitimately the longest in Impact Wrestling history and means that Moose will be tied down until his mid-40s. Moose revealed he wants his name to be synonymous with the company like AJ Styles and Kurt Angle, but he has also spoken about his shyness playing a big factor in keeping him with Impact.