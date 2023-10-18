AEW Star Adam Copeland On When He'll Know That It's Time To 'Get Out' Of Wrestling

Newly signed AEW star Adam Copeland is looking ahead to the future. Copeland recently did an interview with the Toronto Sun where he revealed when he feels it'll be time to leave the ring for good — when it gets old.

"I think the minute it gets old is when I should get out because to get hit with that much adrenaline and that much emotion, if that got old to you, then we've got to check a pulse," Copeland stated in an interview which took place only a few days after signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling. "It's so much fun to be involved in moments like that and, as a wrestling fan, to be involved in moments like that because I take myself back to putting my butt in that chair and watching and what excited me and things like that as a fan hyped me. To be a part of bringing that to a fan, I mean, come on, that's the best."

Of course, Copeland is just getting started with this chapter of his career by signing with AEW earlier this month and making his debut at WrestleDream, so retirement isn't on the horizon just yet. Copeland made his AEW in-ring debut this past Tuesday on "AEW Dynamite," where he defeated Luchasaurus. He is currently embroiled in a feud with his former WWE tag team partner (and real-life friend) Christian Cage. The storyline saw Copeland asking Cage to be his tag team partner in AEW, but the heel wasn't interested, especially when at WrestleDream, Copeland wouldn't hit Sting with a chair and attacked Cage's cohorts instead.